Battery Fire at Idaho Power Substation in Melba

MELBA, Idaho — Officers with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office are on the scene responding to a battery fire at the Idaho Power substation in Melba. The cause of the fire at the station off of Base Line Road has not yet been identified by authorities.

Road closures have been announced in response to the fire. Currently, Hill Rd east of Base Line Rd, Base Line Hill, and at the intersection of S Powerline Road and Base Line Rd have been shut down. The closures are expected to last through the night, until tomorrow morning.

Emergency Management and officers with the Canyon County Sheriff are urging the public to stay away from the area while they work with Idaho Power to take care of the situation.

More details will be released as the situation develops.