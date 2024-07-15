Bat Night features the furry fliers found at Lolo Pass

KOOSKIA, Idaho — The Lolo Pass Visitor Center is celebrating the flying nighttime residents of the area with the debut of Bat Night.

Starting on July 19 and continuing through the summer, Bat Night will feature presentations and tours centered around the furry fliers at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Events are free and open to the public.

After a 30-minute presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to use a bat detector to listen for and identify native bat species.

“Bats are an integral part of our forest ecosystems and this program gives the public a chance to learn more about our native bats and why they are so important,” said Sacha Wells, Interpretive ranger and bat enthusiast at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

Here's when Bat Nights are scheduled for Summer 2024:



July 19: Talk begins 8:30 PM, tour begins 9:00 PM (Pacific Time Zone)

Aug 16: Talk begins 8:00 PM, tour begins 8:30 PM (Pacific Time Zone)

Sept 13: Talk begins 7:30 PM, tour begins 8:00 PM (Pacific Time Zone)

More information on Bat Night can be found on the Lolo Pass Visitor Center Facebook page. Alternatively, you can call the visitor center at 208-942-3113.

Lolo Pass is at 5,000 feet in elevation and it gets cold at night, even in summer, so attendees are recommend to bring a warm jacket or sweater, hiking shoes, bug spray and a flashlight.

The Lolo Pass Visitor Center is located on HWY 12 at the Idaho-Montana border, near milepost 174.