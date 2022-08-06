Bam Jam in Caldwell for the second straight summer

CALDWELL, Idaho — The fifteenth annual Bam Jam three-on-three tournament was held in Caldwell over the weekend. The tournament drew teams from all over the region, comprised of athletes of all ages, genders, and abilities.

The parking lots, sidewalks, and plaza area around Indian Creek were all devoted to basketball activities. Each game is played on a portable hoop and is played to 35.

Bam Jam Co-Director Vince Hordemann says that the way the event is set up shows a beautiful part of the sport.

“It’s kind of cool to take a basketball event and put it into a non-traditional basketball setting and really show that basketball is a game for everybody and you can play it anywhere, anytime, anyplace, and everybody can still have a good time with it,” Hordemann said.

The city of Caldwell has grown significantly along with many other places in the Treasure Valley. With the growth of the city, it has become a good place to host events like this.

“We want to show off our amazing downtown," Sabrina Minshall, CEO of Destination Caldwell said. "We want to show all the amazing work that’s been done between the businesses, the city and Destination Caldwell. But also it means that people get to come and get exposed to that, that maybe wouldn’t have some other reason to come to Caldwell. So they get exposed, they get to take a walk around it see our beautiful creek and they come back and shop and eat and see more of our events so it’s great.”