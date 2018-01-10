Balukoff launches Democratic gubernatorial bid

POCATELLO, ID - Idaho Democratic candidate Anthony Joseph "A.J." Balukoff has officially launched his campaign to be the governor of Republican-dominant Idaho.

Balukoff kicked off a statewide tour Wednesday -- promising to fight for more funding for education, improvements to the state's health care system and better protections for public lands.

Balukoff filed paperwork to be a gubernatorial candidate in November. At the time, Balukoff said he needed time to organize his campaign team and start fundraising before he began formally campaigning around the state.

Balukoff unsuccessfully ran for political office for the first time in 2014 as a Democratic candidate against Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter.

Otter has since said he won't run for a fourth term, creating a competitive opening for the state's top elected position.

Balukoff faces state Rep. Paulette Jordan, a Democrat from Plummer, in the May primary election.

(by Kimberlee Kruesi, Associated Press)

