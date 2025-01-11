BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle near Sandpoint in the Panhandle Region.

Authorities believe the eagle was shot between December 24 and 26 near Sunnyside Road by Fisherman Island on Lake Pend Oreille.

Idaho Fish and Game says the bird was initially reported alive, but was euthanized because of its injuries. Fish and Game says during the necropsy, steel BBs were found throughout its body.

Idaho Fish and Game X-ray of a bald eagle shot near Sandpoint. Photo: Idaho Fish and Game

Idaho Fish and Game is urging anyone with information to call Conservation Officer Will Fuller (208) 954-3302 or Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-(800) 632-5999.

Fish and Game says a monetary reward will be requested from Citizens Against Poaching for anyone who provides credible and detailed information that leads to relevant charges.