WATCH OUT: ACHD reminds drivers of bus safety as students go back to school

IDAHO — As students across Idaho are gearing up to go back to school, the Ada County Highway District is reminding drivers to be cautious and follow the rules of the road when a bus is making a stop.

Here's what you need to do if you encounter a school bus making a stop:



On roads with three or fewer lanes, vehicles traveling in both directions must stop.

directions must stop. On roads with four or more lanes, vehicles traveling behind the bus must stop while vehicles traveling in the opposite direction must proceed with caution.

Keep students safe by driving without distraction and obeying speed limits and other rules of the road.

Many Treasure Valley students will be starting classes again on Wednesday, August 14 so be ready to see an increase in school buses on the road and make sure you're following guidelines to ensure the safety of Idaho students.