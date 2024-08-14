Students heading back to school across the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — Wednesday, August 14 marks the first day of school for students of the Boise School District, West Ada School District, Caldwell School District, and Vallivue School District.

As the school year begins, many changes are rolling out for students in Idaho. Our neighborhood reporters were live at schools across the valley with details about what's new at schools in the area.

Meridian Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke was at Meridian High School before West Ada students kicked off the 2024/2025 school year:

Boise Bench Neighborhood Reporter Jessica Davis was at Whitney Elementary for the Boise School District's first day of school:

For the start of the Vallivue School District school year, Nampa Neighborhood Reporter Keith Burrell was at Lakeview Elementary:

Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis was live at Caldwell High School for the start of the school year:

The first day of school is still on the way for other schools in Idaho. Students in Twin Falls, the Nampa School District, and those attending BSU will start classes on Monday, August 19. Students in the Kuna School District will be back in classrooms a little later, with their first day set for Thursday, August 22.