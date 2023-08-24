Students attending Kuna School District return to classrooms for the first day of the school year

KUNA, Idaho — The first day of school went smoothly for Kuna School District as students returned to the classrooms for their first day of the school year.

After a long summer away, students are excited to return.

We asked students what they were most excited for? "The breaks,” says fourth grader Jeremiah Gianell, his sister continues saying, “I get to see my friends.”

Elijah Miranda, a rising seventh grader says, “I'm kind of excited because I'll get to see my friends, for one, and I don't have to deal with my sisters.”

Angelie Bauer, parent of fifth grader, Paige says, “It's always hard to watch your kids grow up. [I'm] Excited to have her take her skills and move on, see what she's learned, and put it all into practice.”

Elementary and middle school registration took place on Tuesday, August 22, giving students the chance to meet their teachers and see their classrooms.

Todd Miranda, a parent from Reed Elementary, says they’re excited to start the school year, “It's been a busy summer, so it'll be good to start the school year and get back into a routine.”

The big question that's looming this year - is space.

Reed Elementary School is currently over capacity when it comes to students.

Back in March, the Kuna School District bond hoping to provide funding for new facilities was denied by voters.

RELATED | Kuna School District feeling the impact of failed $111.4 million bond

That money would've been used to lessen crowding by creating more schools to accommodate growth and new students in the area.

“We have a conversation with our teachers. We look at our resources. [We ask] can we do an aid? In this particular building there are no more spaces for classrooms, so it's possible that a new student may need to go to an overflow space in another school, or we may look at an aid, or perhaps add another teacher,” says Allison Westfall, Communications Director for Kuna School district.

With the failure of the bond, the next step is public input.

Since June, the district has been collecting community surveysfrom families on what they think the district can do to accommodate students.

"What are some options that our community might support? Whether that be year-round school, would it be the morning or afternoon, or would it be just more kids in the classroom? Also, asking them 'What on the ballot did you have any questions about? What was missing?',” says Westfall.

So far nearly 2,000 participants have done the survey, which closes during the last week of August.

Westfall adds, "This particular school, Reed, is over capacity. And then our high school also is, so we're looking to see how enrollment winds up after it stabilizes with people coming in after the fair. Maybe they're in a state where school starts after Labor Day, and so it should stabilize in the next 10 days or so.”

