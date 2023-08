School start dates are just around the corner, double check start dates here!

The first day of the 2023-24 school year is around the corner. School districts have varying start dates, be sure to double-check so you don't miss yours!

Tuesday, August 15

· Parma School District

· Mountain Home School District

Wednesday, August 16

· Boise School District

· West Ada School District (Late Start Wednesday)

· Caldwell School District

· Vallivue School District

· Twin Falls School District

Thursday, August 17

· Nampa School District

Friday, August 18

· Ontario, OR School District



Monday, August 21

· Nyssa, OR School District

· Cascade School District

· BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY

· COLLEGE OF WESTERN IDAHO

Tuesday, August 22

· Emmett School District

· COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO

Wednesday, August 23

· COLLEGE OF IDAHO

Thursday, August 24

· Kuna School District



Tuesday, August 29

· McCall-Donnelly School District

· NORTHWEST NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

Wednesday, August 30

· Blaine School District