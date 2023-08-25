Northwest Nazarene University welcomes new students at orientation

NAMPA, Idaho — The back-to-school season is not over yet, as Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa will head back to classes on Tuesday.

The school hosted a welcome orientation for its new students on Friday. New students met with their counselor, got NNU gear, and could meet with different organizations on campus.

“Whether you want to do yearbook, or whether it’s music, whatever it is, there’s so many different avenues," said Rachel Schieber, the editor of the school's yearbook. "So just being willing to take that step and introduce yourself or sign up for the club. There are really so many ways to get plugged in."

Returning students, faculty, and even alumni were on campus to greet new students and help them move in.

One of the alumni helping graduated almost 60 years ago.

Bud Kinzler was in the class of 1964 and is also a member of the school's athletic hall of fame. He is a lifelong Nampa resident and he says he loves being involved in the University.

"This class is going to be a good size class," Kinzler said. "New people coming in, it means something that NNU is on the map."

College is a big transition no matter what decade you start in. Andy Cornelius, the Director of Student Life at NNU, says there are a bunch of things students can do to prepare themselves for the shift. That includes always asking for assistance.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help," Cornelius said. "College is a transition, and so making sure you’re aware of the resources that we have to help them succeed is really important for their success."