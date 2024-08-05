Nampa School District updates student bus routes ahead of new school year

NAMPA, Idaho — With the new school year approaching, the Nampa School District has announced an updated list of bus routes for students.

NSD says they have updated their bus routes and that they will continue to update those routes on a daily basis. The NSD transportation department is working to ensure that bus routes and stops are as safe and efficient as possible before the start of the new school year.

The latest bus route details updated August 1 is available here. Further updates and other NSD transportation information is available here.

Questions or concerns about the bus routes can be directed via email to transportation@nsd131.org.