Vallivue School District sees major growth in 2024-25 school year

NAMPA, Idaho — School is back in session for students in the Vallivue School District and teachers are noticing tremendous growth in the amount of children enrolled.



Vallivue School District has seen a 14% increase in enrollment for the 2024-25 school year. Ending 2023-24 with just over 10,000 students, the district received 1,400 new-to-the-district students.

Assistant superintendent Joey Palmer says the district explored four-day school weeks in 2020, decided it wasn't for them, and have no plans to explore them in the near future.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Vallivue's neighbors in the Nampa School District have seen a tremendous amount of change over the summer with a new bus company, four day school weeks, and school closures as their enrollment has been declining but the Vallivue school district has seen a tremendous amount of growth; 14%! Vallivue ended last year with just over 10,000 students enrolled and are beginning this school year with 1400 new-to-the-district students. I caught up with assistant superintendent Joey Palmer yesterday to talk about that growth as the district is building two new elementary schools.

"And how are those two new elementaries going to help the overall overcrowdedness of the schools that we currently have?" I ask of Palmer.

"We built both schools to have the capacity for 800 elementary students which is really a huge number. The recommendation for building an elementary school is 400-500 students but we're just growing so fast that we don't want to have to ask for bonds year after year so we're just building them larger," he says.

We also talked about four day school weeks and Joey told me that a four-day school week does not fit with the culture of Vallivue School District. They explored four-day school weeks in 2020, decided it wasn't for them, and have no plans to explore them in the near future.

