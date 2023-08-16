Magic Valley high school seniors ring in their last year of high school with a 'Senior Sunrise'

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Upperclassmen at a Magic Valley high school welcomed the new school year with the sunrise event.

Idaho News 6 spoke with some school administration, as well as high school seniors in their student government organization, about why they are excited to start their last year of high school.

“I’m really excited to play in basketball games and go to student council events and activities of the week,” says TFHS senior Jared Mix.

Like the sun, the school year is rising on these seniors at Twin Falls High School as they attended the annual Senior Sunrise for breakfast before school officially started.

“We’re here to all be together, and I am so excited for student council this year. We have a great group, and our dances are going to be really fun,” says Liesel Chaffin, a TFHS senior and Treasurer for their campus student council.

At the beginning of each year, the soon-to-be graduated bruins gather on campus to hang out with their friends and eat breakfast with their school’s principal and administration.

“So here at the Senior Sunrise, it’s where all the seniors have gathered this morning, just to start off the school year, kinda just like a kick-off,” says Mason Ward, a TFHS Senior.

Also at the bright and early event to connect with students, TFHS School Resource Officer Justin Clark.

“My number one goal here at the school, every school year, is just to make sure the kids are safe,” said Clark. “I am excited to get to know the senior class, and get to spend time with them and work with them.”