Free Back-to-School haircuts in Nampa

For the second year in a row, the "A Step Ahead" program is offering free haircuts to students from the Treasure Valley, of all ages and grades.

The program assembles a volunteer team of professional hairstylists and barbers to help students start back to school in style.

Here's the 4-1-1:



WHEN: Saturday, August 12, 10:00am - 4:00pm

WHERE: Boys and Girls Club in Nampa (316 Stampede Drive)

Students will also receive a certificate good for a haircut later in the year at the Paul Mitchel school.

The event is held by 103.5 KISS FM and sponsored by the Paul Mitchel Schools, Amalgamated Sugar Company and the Idaho Immunization Program.

Donations are also being accepted to help provide new shoes for students in need.

