Don't forget! West Ada School District starts classes August 16th, a week earlier than usual

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The start of school is just a few days away for the Gem State's largest school district, West Ada.

This year, the district is starting a week earlier than it has in the past.

The change will have the first-semester end before the district's winter break, and the kids will also get to start their summer a week earlier.

Prior to school starting, Rocky Mountain High School hosted a back-to-school meet and greet for their students and families.

Rocky Mountain's principal, Daniel Lunt, says the district has been trying to get the word out for almost a year.

“So since January on, we've been really helping people get ready for that (change)," Lunt said. He says the summer felt short. “But even then, you just notice at some point it’s a little bit earlier than you thought and you just do the best you can.”

Attendance is going to be very important this year, as Idaho schools will now get funding based on attendance instead of enrollment.

For that reason, West Ada is emphasizing the new school start date. Lunt says that it's not just on the families to keep students in seats. Teachers have to create engaging classrooms as well.

“There might be consequences if you’re not coming, but let's give them a reason for why they should be in the classroom," Lunt says. "What’s happening right at the bell that they don't want to miss?"

The new start date is an adjustment though, and some families are feeling as though their summer was cut a week short.

“It’s really hard to send the kids back to school this early because the weather is still so nice and I feel like all of our family activities got cut short," said Monica Tanner, a parent who was attending the meet and greet. "But the kids are excited to go back to school and it should be a great year. But we’d love it if it would start later.”

