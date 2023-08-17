Boise State University welcomes students for fall move in day

BOISE, Idaho — “Move-in day is my favorite day. I love seeing the new face that is going to be around campus, so I'm excited!” says, Val Pantoja, a resident assistant at Boise State University.

Move-in day is here for Boise State students, and while this is a big day for all students, it's certainly an even bigger day for freshmen, as this is the first time many are living by themselves.

Bel Bounds is a freshman at BSU. Although she’s from the area, being away from home feels a bit different. She says, “It’s a little nerve-wracking because, after Covid and stuff, we became a very close-knit family, so it just makes everything a little more difficult.”

Although students are saying goodbye to their parents, they're excited to start their college careers and make new connections.

“I have a couple of friends that are also going to BSU, so we'll probably meet up and float the river, knock into some strangers, and make some friends,” says Bounds.

While people were moving in, there were also different groups around campus doing activities and touring the grounds.

Some students were feeling nervous, and it was clear that their parents were feeling some of the same emotions.

“It's kind of weird, it's nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time. He's a big boy, so I think he can take care of himself,” says Larry Hoesli, father to incoming Boise freshman Cheyne.

Hoesli and his family drove from Orange County to BSU for his son's move-in day, and he's definitely excited to start school.

“It's a little early, but I got my Halloween blankets, I got my PC, my guitar ... you'd have to come back later to see the full crib,” says Cheyne.

And like Cheyne, once he's done making his room into a home, he plans on getting acclimated to the area.

“I'm super excited. I really don't know what to expect, but study hard, party hard .... May take out party hard,” says Hoesli.

