Boise State students return to classrooms for the 2023 fall semester

BOISE, Idaho — Classes have started at BSU. It was a rainy day at the start, but that didn't stop students from going to class and getting a jump on their work.

Bailee Harris is a freshman this year. Right now, her major is undeclared, but she still has some time to decide what best fits her likes.

“I'm just trying to get ahead right now so I don't have to worry about it later today. All my in-person classes are on Tuesdays and Thursdays so I can work. My classes are all over the place. I'm taking a media class, a psychology class, kind of figuring out what I want to do,” says Harris.

However, for upperclassmen, most have completed their general studies prerequisites and are now focusing on their core classes.

Alexis Italiano is a junior studying to become a veterinarian. She has three majors, all of which are needed for her post-graduation plans.

"I just chose all the majors because all the classes corresponded and it was just an extra class here and there. My major is Health Science with a pre-med focus and then biology and chemistry,” says Italiano. “This [year] is all the core classes. I don't have any more English classes or math, it's just all chemistry, bio, and physics."

Whether it's pre-med or undeclared, everyone experiences those first-day nerves.

I asked, if you could give the best advice to peers, what would it be? “Make a list for every week, and do your homework way in advance, as you may not have time later on,” offered Italiano.

As for some of the things Harris has been doing to get acclimated to her first year, she says, “I've just been going out and meeting people. It's been nice meeting people."

