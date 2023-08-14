Basque language preschool Boise'ko Ikastola celebrating 25 years

BOISE, Idaho — The Basque language preschool Boise'ko Ikastola is celebrating serving the Basque community in the City of Trees for 25 years.

As part of this celebration, the community will be celebrating with a 'Pause for the Cause' night at Payette Brewing Company on August 14.

Between 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, families are invited to join the cause where the founding parents of the preschool will be recognized.

The event will feature a Basque band called "Kalimotxo Cowboys", there will be food for all and a jump-bounce house for the kids.