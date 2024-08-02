Back to school vaccine clinics coming to schools in southern Idaho

IDAHO — As the upcoming school year approaches, South Central Public Health District is offering back-to-school vaccination clinics to provide any vaccines your child might need before starting classes.

The group says they're able to work with uninsured families to find low-cost options to provide vaccines for children.

Here's where you can find a vaccine clinic near you before the upcoming school year:



East Minico Middle School , Rupert, Idaho | Monday, August 5, 2024 | 9am – 1pm

East Minico Middle School, Rupert, Idaho | Monday, August 5, 2024 | 9am – 1pm
O'Leary Middle School, Twin Falls, Idaho | Tuesday, August 6, 2024 | 10am – 6pm

Robert Stuart Middle School, Twin Falls, Idaho | Tuesday, August 6, 2024 | 10am – 6pm

South Hills Middle School, Twin Falls, Idaho | Tuesday, August 6, 2024 | 10am – 6pm

West Minico Middle School, Paul, Idaho | Tuesday, August 6, 2024 | 9am – 1pm

Dworshak Elementary, Burley, Idaho | Wednesday, August 7, 2024 | 1pm – 7pm

Wendell Middle School, Wendell, Idaho | Wednesday, August 7, 2024 | 8am – 4pm

Twin Fall High School, Twin Falls, Idaho | Wednesday, August 7, 2024 | 8am – 3pm

Gooding School District, Gooding, Idaho | Wednesday, August 7, 2024 | 10am – 3pm

Kimberly High School, Kimberly, Idaho | Thursday, August 8, 2024 | 8:30am – 3:30pm

Filer High School, Filer, Idaho | Thursday, August 8, 2024 | 9am – 3pm

Shoshone Elementary School, Shoshone, Idaho | Monday, August 12, 2024 | 5pm – 8pm

“Vaccines are essential to protecting against preventable diseases, keeping classrooms healthy and learning uninterrupted,” said Melinda Bauman, SCPHD Immunization Coordinator and Registered Nurse. “Our vaccines are administered by qualified healthcare professionals, and we will be available at multiple schools during their registration days. Just show up, there’s no need to make an appointment.”