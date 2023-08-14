Back to School - Check your route for Road Closures

School is starting this week for many families in the Treasure Valley.

Unfortunately, local road closures are on a different schedule, and there are definitely a few places where the roadwork might cause some interference with your regular route.

Here are a few of the closures that have recently popped up that you may need to look out for, **dates are subject to change. Most will have detour information and signs posted - but be prepared to add some extra time for drop-off and pick-up.

BOISE



Five Mile and Overland Intersection - CLOSED - August 1 - 31

Catalpa Drive between Sycamore and Hawthorne - CLOSED - July 31 - August 18

Warm Springs Avenue between Avenue C and Old Penitentiary Road - CLOSED - August 14 - December 8

EAGLE



Eagle Road between Aikens and Old State (in front of Rembrandts - CLOSED - August 14 - 21

MERIDIAN



Lake Hazel Road between Black Cat and Ten Mile - CLOSED - August 14 - 19

McDermott Road between Ustick and McMillan - CLOSED - August 7 - October 7

NAMPA

(view closures here)



Franklin - South of 20/26 to Elm - CLOSED late-July - late-November

Franklin - between Ustick and Cherry - CLOSED - August 14 - 30

Intersection of Cherry and Idaho Center Blvd/CanAda - CLOSED - mid-May - late Sept

Victory between Kings Road and Sugar Ave - CLOSED - late July - early August

4th Street between 16th Ave and 11th - CLOSED - mid-August - early November

Intesection of Happy Valley and E Orchard Ave - CLOSED - mid-July - mid-August

If you know of a road closure disrupting a route to get your kids to school, be sure to let us know!

