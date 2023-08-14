Adjusting to a new environment, what you can do to ease those first day nerves

BOISE, Idaho — The sun is still out, but the school bell is ringing, and many students will soon be heading back to the classroom this week.

Whether you're starting a new grade or new school, educators and administrators have a few tips that can help students adjust during this first week.

The first day of school is approaching and it’s hard to escape those first-day feelings of nervousness, worry, and anxiety. But you're not alone.

Gia Trotter is a school social worker with Boise School District, and she says “It's an overarching thing that this is a big transitional time. They're nervous coming back from summer, there have been developmental changes, there's a nervousness and excitement.”

Usually, the first day of school includes going over class rules and expectations, but this is also a time to get to know your peers around you and possibly make a new friend.

Danielle Stoddard is a 7th and 9th-grade history teacher at South Jr. High School.

She says every year she makes it a goal to get students to talk to their classmates, whether it's about academics or just a casual conversation.

“They need to find a friend. We want them talking to each other a lot in class, pretty much all year long. It's more about getting to know each other and showing what each kid brings to the class,” says Stoddard.

Some students may be in a new building this year, changing class periods and using a locker for the first time. While these changes may be a huge learning curve, administrators and educators both suggest asking for help.

"We can teach that asking for help is cool, that reaching out to someone they don't know is cool. It's an opportunity for students to learn from adults, but also their peers,” says Trotter.

Boise School District also offers on-site community therapists, so if a student is showing signs of anxiety, there are programs to further help with their transition.

Stoddard says, “I think the secret is everybody's nervous, even the kid who you'd think they're not afraid, they're feeling some jitters in there, too.”

Feeling nervous on the first day of school is completely normal, but by asking for help and trying to get to know your peers, you could build a good foundation for the rest of the year.

