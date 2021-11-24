Back Forty Farms sees increase in turkey purchases as holiday costs go up

Turkey production was down 4% across the United States, but that didn’t affect a local Nampa farm.

Back Forty Farms was fully prepared to provide their community with farm raised, non-GMO turkeys for Thanksgiving.

In 2020, Ron Kern’s ranch sold 50 turkeys. This year, his ranch saw an increase in demand as they sold around 100 turkeys and were requested to sell more.

“I think everybody is finally understanding how much better tasting and healthy a farm raised, organically grown, non-GMO turkey is,” Kern said.

But individuals may feel the pinch while purchasing Thanksgiving traditional meal items this year, due to a 14% increase in the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal.

Various factors like inflation, supply chains, difficulty in producing demand and increase in food consumed at home play a role in increasing the cost of a Thanksgiving feast. The average cost of the traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is $53.31 this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 36th annual cost survey.

Idaho Farm Bureau’s Sean Ellis said there is no sugar coating this substantial increase.

“Farmers are still farming, ranchers are still ranching,” Ellis said. “It's unfortunate that the price has increased this year, but the price increase tracks closely with the inflation.”

Kern said it’s critical to support and purchase from local businesses.

“They can get products cheaper, but they can’t get it better,” Kern said. “And they always know when they come to our ranch there's going to be a smiling friendly face and once you get to know the local community, and they get to know you, it’s a win-win.”

Kern said he knows Thanksgiving meals can be expensive, which is why his ranch wants to provide a family in need with a turkey and fresh produce.