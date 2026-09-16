Back bear euthanized in Grand Teton National Park after visitors repeatedly leave food behind

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK — A black bear was euthanized near a popular backcountry lake in Grand Teton National Park after officials say visitors repeatedly allowed the animal to get human food, teaching it to approach people for more.

Park staff lethally removed the bear Friday near Delta Lake following several days of escalating encounters.

“We need to be clear — this bear was lethally removed because of poor decisions made by park visitors,” park officials said in a news release.

Reports of the bear approaching people near Delta Lake began earlier this year. At first, officials said there was not enough information to determine whether the encounters were isolated or whether the bear was becoming conditioned to people and their food.

That changed last week.

According to the park, the bear received human food on multiple occasions and repeatedly approached visitors. Wildlife staff increased monitoring and attempted to haze the animal away, but officials said it was unusually difficult to discourage.

Its behavior was consistent with a bear that had learned people could be a source of food.

Managers ultimately determined the bear’s repeated food rewards and increasingly close encounters with people posed an unacceptable safety risk.

Because Delta Lake is in a remote backcountry area, wildlife staff tranquilized the bear and euthanized it at the scene. Its carcass was flown out of the backcountry the following morning.

Park officials are using the incident as a warning to visitors about how quickly human behavior can change the fate of a wild animal.

“Never leave food unattended, even for a moment,” officials said. “Gather all your belongings, especially your food, if a bear approaches. If you have time to grab your phone, you have time to grab your food.”

Officials said even one food reward can teach a bear that approaching people pays off, potentially putting the animal and future visitors at risk.

“What may seem like a small decision in the moment can have serious consequences for the bear, other visitors and park staff,” officials said.

This article was originally published by East Idaho News.