B-17 Flying Fortress at the Nampa Airport through August 15

NAMPA, Idaho — The familiar rumble in the sky above Nampa means another yearly visit from the World War II Museum piece known as the Sentimental Journey.

The B-17 Bomber landed in Nampa on Monday as part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour. All old bombers have nicknames like the Sentimental Journey.

Idaho News 6

The goal of keeping these old planes flying is to keep history alive for new generations. The B-17 was the first combat aircraft to use precision bombing to try and avoid unnecessary civilian casualties.

"As opposed to trying to kill them all, if we could take out their gasoline, and the production of making airplanes and tanks, then they can't fight anymore," said George Madok, co-pilot of the Sentimental Journey. "So that was the strategy and this was the backbone to accomplish that mission."

The B-17 will be at the Nampa Airport through August 15. You can buy a once-in-a-lifetime flight to help keep this historic plane in the air. The cost is $425 or $850, depending on where you sit.

Idaho News 6

For a much lower cost of $10 a person or $20 for a family of four, you can take a tour through the plane. Tickets are available for purchase at the gate.