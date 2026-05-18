Average price for gasoline in Idaho rises to $4.63 ahead of Memorial Day travels

BOISE, Idaho — The price of gas continues to rise as President Donald Trump on Monday warned his Iranian counterparts that the "clock is ticking" to reach a lasting peace agreement and fully open the Strait of Hormuz.

AAA is reporting that the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho is currently marked at $4.63, which ranks as the 14th most expensive gasoline in the United States.

That total is $1.35 more than it was this time last year and $0.31 more than it was in April.

Here are the Idaho and U.S. average gas prices for Memorial Day since 2019:

AAA

Idaho also exceeds the national average, which is currently marked at $4.51 per gallon of regular gasoline.

“Obviously, there’s never a great time for skyrocketing gas prices, but the pain is significant with so much of our summer travel season still ahead,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “For now, we believe that people will trim the budget in other ways and still hit the road or catch their flight.”

AAA

AAA estimates that over 39 million Americans will travel by car this Memorial Day Weekend.

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