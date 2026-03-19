Average gas price in Boise exceeds $4 per gallon as Middle East conflict widens

BOISE, Idaho — Boise has officially passed the $4 mark for a gallon of regular gasoline as the War With Iran continues to widen across the Middle East.

According to AAA, Lewiston is the only other city in Idaho with an average gas price above $4 per gallon.

The state average is expected to follow the lead of Lewiston and Boise in the coming days.

For now, the average price for a gallon of regular in Idaho remains at $3.98— a whole dollar more than it was just a month ago.

“Every state in the Union is suffering the same fate – soaring gas prices as a result of the conflict in the Middle East,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “With 20% of the global oil supply no longer flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, we continue to see enormous pressure on crude prices and, in turn, gas prices.”

Idaho is currently ranked #9 for the most expensive gas in the United States.

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