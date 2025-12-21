Avalanche warning issued for several Idaho mountain ranges

An avalanche warning is in effect for several Idaho mountain ranges. High-risk areas include Galena Summit, Eastern Mountains, Sawtooth Mountains, Western Smoky Mountains, and Banner Summit.

Full list of impacted areas here.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center warns that destructive natural and human-triggered avalanches are very likely.

Officials warn that avalanches can bury people, snap trees, and destroy structures.

People are urged to stay out of avalanche terrain and avoid being on or underneath any steep slopes.

Avalanches may reach valley bottoms.

The warning remains in effect until 7:00 a.m. on December 22.