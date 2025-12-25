Avalanche Warning in effect for Galena Summit, eastern mountains

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has issued an Avalanche Warning for Galena Summit and the eastern mountains.

Elevated avalanche conditions exist, and large slab avalanches are expected as additional snowfall is forecasted on the upper elevations.

Sawtooth Avalanche Center

Backcountry users are advised to avoid avalanche terrain completely for the time being.

"Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. You are very likely to trigger avalanches today. Some could be large enough to bury people and snap trees. Stay off of and out from beneath steep slopes—avalanches could run to the valley floors." - Sawtooth Avalanche Center

Forecasters say a weak, faceted layer of snow exists on most aspects. This especially weak layer is buried between 2 and 5 feet deep in the mid- and upper-elevations.

At the moment, areas exist where the weight of a single skier could trigger a large, destructive avalanche.

The Avalanche Warning is due to expire on Friday at 7 a.m.

Find the entire Sawtooth Avalanche forecast here: Avalanche Warning | Galena Summit & Eastern Mtns