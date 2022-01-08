Avalanche blocks I-90 on Montana side of Lookout Pass

Three small snowslides on Friday, and concerns that there might be more, led the Montana Department of Transportation to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Lookout pass overnight.

The Department of Transportation will reevaluate snow conditions on Saturday morning. Avalanche warnings were in place Friday in western Montana and in the Cooke City area, while an urban avalanche warning is in effect for Mount Jumbo in Missoula.

Recent heavy snow and more in the forecast for Friday, along with strong winds, led to the warnings to stay out of the mountains in many areas.