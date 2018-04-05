Autism night at Aquarium of Boise

Boise, ID - On Wednesday, the Autism Society of the Treasure Valley teamed up with the Aquarium of Boise for family night. About 30 families came out for the event which included a sensory-friendly break room for anyone who needed a little downtime. Organizers say the goal of this event is to bring the autism community together and to spread awareness.

"To learn a little bit more and do things at their own pace. To see the exhibits without anybody rushing them or the pressure of having people around them, " Mari Ramos, Secretary of Autism Society of Treasure Valley.

This event is one of many activities taking place for Autism Awareness month. On April 21st, there will be the "Run for Autism."