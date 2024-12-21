Authorities rescue couple from car roof after vehicle rolls into Snake River

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho — Around 11 p.m. on December 20th, Swan Valley Fire, Ambulance 9, Idaho State Patrol, and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle that had rolled into the Snake River at Mile Post 275 on Highway 26.

When authorities arrived on the scene, a male and female were found standing atop the submerged vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. They were later assisted to the bank and transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The BCSO dive team, ISP, and Swan Valley Fire helped South Fork Towing retrieve the vehicle from the water. Authorities say the scene was cleared by 2:11 AM.

The Swan Valley Fire Chief is reminding drivers to slow down and avoid distractions this holiday season.