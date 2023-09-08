Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting of suicidal man in Star

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Star on September 7.

The incident occurred when Star Police responded to a report by a third party that a 41-year-old man was making suicidal statements and threatening to harm himself.

Officers located the man next to a cement manhole in a field on the west side of Idaho 16, south of Floating Feather Road.

As officers set up a perimeter and began talking to him, they noticed the man was holding a handgun which he was moving around and pointing at his head. Police asked him numerous times to drop the gun, but the man refused.

Just after 6 p.m., officers heard a gunshot and saw the man fall to the ground. Though he was severely injured, officers could see that he was breathing. They ordered the man to throw the gun away so they could get him help.

At this point, officers report that the man sat up and began to yell at them while waving the firearm around. This was when a Star Police officer fired, causing the man to collapse once again.

At this point, the MedCat armored ambulance arrived at the scene, and a short time later the man sat up and held up his hands. Officers used the MedCat to get Paramedics close enough to begin medical treatment as well as get the man into custody.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital shortly after 7 p.m., where he succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased around 9 p.m.

The case is still under active investigation. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force executes an independent investigation of all uses of lethal force in Ada County. The officer who fired has been put on administrative leave.

If you or someone you know is facing an emotional crisis, substance abuse issues or suicidal thoughts, please seek help and call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.