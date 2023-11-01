Watch Now
Authorities investigate death of Caldwell business owner, asking for help of public

Posted at 2023-10-31T20:55:45-0600
and last updated 2023-10-31 22:55:45-04

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking information related to an Oct. 1 incident that resulted in the death of a man in Caldwell.

According to authorities, 44-year-old family man and business owner Cesar Sandoval was involved in an incident at 1 a.m. on Oct. 1. He died just a few days later at a local hospital as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The incident in question took place at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Homedale Road in Caldwell.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (208)-454-7480.

