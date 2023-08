The Boise County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's assistance in finding a missing teen in Garden Valley.

Last seen Sunday evening, the teen is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Nathan Michael Stetzel, age 16, is 5'11" weighing 190 lbs, was on foot when last seen.

The teen is said to have medical issues with suicidal tendencies.

If you have any information regarding the missing teen, please contact the Boise County Sheriff's Office at 208-392-4411.