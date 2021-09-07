At least 12 bodies, 50 fetuses found inside Pocatello funeral home

This article was originally published by Nate Eaton in East Idaho News.

Police have positively identified five bodies found at Downard Funeral Home, are working to identify seven others and the remains of approximately 50 fetuses have been turned over to the Ada County Coroner.

The Pocatello Police Department said Monday it is working with a local funeral home and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office to contact family members of the deceased.

“At this time, detectives believe that decedents who were scheduled to be buried were buried, and the unidentified individuals that were found had been scheduled for cremation,” a news release says. “The remains of approximately 50 fetuses found at the scene are now in the custody of the Ada County Coroner for further investigation. Detectives are awaiting the results from the Ada County Coroner’s investigation to determine the exact number of fetuses.

Police have received hundreds of tips and requests for information since news broke Friday that multiple decomposing bodies and fetuses were found inside Downard Funeral Home. The business was previously in charge of donating cadavers to Idaho State University for scientific study but the relationship ended last year after the university had stopped receiving donations for a period of time.

In the process of ending the relationship, the university discovered some families believed the remains of their loved ones had already been donated. However, the university had no record of ever receiving those bodies.

To help expedite the funeral home investigation, the Pocatello Police Department is asking concerned citizens to report questions and tips at this website: https://reportacrime.pocatello.us. Scroll down and click on “Information or Documentation Only Report” then complete the required form.

Police have provided the following list for anyone needing mental health assistance in connection to this case: