At-home COVID-19 tests now available for free in Idaho

At-home COVID-19 tests are now available to all Idahoans.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday Idaho residents can get a free, at-home test by calling 211. No personal information will be request aside from a name and mailing address, according to the department.

"Reliable and widely available testing is a critical part of our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Elke Shaw Tulloch, administrator of the Division of Public Health, in a statement. “Combined with efforts to increase vaccinations, this important initiative can help to get us back to our usual way of living."

The department worked with VAULT Medical to offer the PCR saliva COVID-19 tests for Idaho residents. The tests can be used at home whether a person is showing symptoms or has known exposure, the department announced. The saliva collection will be done at home with the guidance from a trained VAULT Medical observer via virtual Zoom visit.

The test will then be mailed to the company in a pre-paid envelope, with results available electronically between 24-72 hours later, IDHW announced.

Residents can call 2-1-1 by dialing either 2-1-1 or 1-800-926-2588 to get a free COVID-19 test.