BRONCO FOR LIFE: Ashton Jeanty reaffirms commitment to Bronco Nation

On the heels of BSU quarterback Taylen Green announcing on "X" his intention to enter the transfer portal, teammate Ashton Jeanty took to the same platform to reaffirm his commitment and love for Bronco Nation.

In his post, the beloved Running Back gives shout-outs to his fellow players, coaches and staff. More importantly, he commits to being a Bronco for Life.

In his sophomore year, Jeanty has been voted to the All-America Teams by the College Football Network, named Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and received a nomination for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award, given annually to the top offensive player in Division 1 football.

BSU has one more game in 2023, the LA Bowl at So-Fi Stadium against the UCLA Bruins on December 16, 2023. That game will be broadcast LIVE on ABC/Idaho News 6.