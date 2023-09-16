Ashton Jeanty carries the Broncos to the first win of the season, 42-18 over North Dakota

BOISE, Idaho — With every rushing touchdown Ashton Jeanty punched into the end zone, Bronco Nation cheered.

His three touchdowns made up half the offense points that led to Boise State's first victory of the season, 42-18 over North Dakota.

Jeanty has carried the offensive burden through the first two games, and Saturday against North Dakota was more of the same: 73 all-purpose yards, three of the Bronco's six touchdowns.

Eric McAlister, the redshirt sophomore out of Texas, was another impact player on offense. The Broncos threw for 262 passing yards and two touchdowns. McAlister was responsible for 143 of the yards and each touchdown.

"Man it was great, he hit me in stride you can't ask for anything better than that," McAlister said after the game.

The Boise State defense got to the North Dakota quarterback. Through the first two games of the season, the Broncos were only able to manufacture two sacks. Against North Dakota, they brought down Tommy Schuster six times.

The defense was also able to pick up two fumbles, capitalizing on one with a touchdown to end the first half.

"It's a work in progress," said head coach Andy Avalos about the defense."We missed a fair amount of sacks today too... But it was awesome to see we got the quarterback off the spot and we actually sacked him, created some takeaways as well."

The Broncos will have two weekends away from home playing San Diego State and Memphis.

The next time you can see the Broncos on The Blue will be October 7.