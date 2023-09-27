ASBSU Assisting in Relief of Maui Fires

BOISE, ID — The Maui fires decimated over 3,000 homes and businesses in early August. Now, the Associated Students of Boise State University are helping provide relief to the residents who were affected by the tragedy.

Maui native Justin Kawamura has been working with the ASBSU to help start the Broncos4Maui initiative to spread awareness and gain donations from BSU students and Treasure Valley residents to help provide for those impacted by the fires.

“There are a lot of people from Hawaii who either go to school here at BSU or there's a lot of people in the valley who are from Maui or Hawaii in general and I just want to help any way I can to get funds and donations down to Maui,” said Kawamura.

Kawamura and ASBSU have started an Amazon registry while also directing donors to the Maui Strong Fund website.

ASBSU

Kawamura explained, “Our goal right now is $3,000. We are hoping to do this in three months or so.” Kawamura says anything helps.

If you want to show your support, you can donate at the Maui Strong Fund website or reach out to ASBSU to see how you can get involved.