As vaccine demand falls, states are left with huge stockpile

Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - Prepared Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine syringes wait for patients at a middle school in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. As demand for COVID-19 vaccines collapses in many areas of the U.S., states are scrambling to use stockpiles of doses before they expire and have to be added to the millions that have already gone to waste. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 14:47:26-05

As demand to get COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. collapses in many areas, states are scrambling to use stockpiles of doses before they expire. Expired doses have to be added to the millions that have already gone to waste.

From some of the least vaccinated states, like Indiana and North Dakota, to some of the most vaccinated states, like New Jersey and Vermont, public health departments are shuffling doses around the state in the hopes of finding providers that can use them.

State health departments told The Associated Press they have tracked millions of doses that went to waste.

