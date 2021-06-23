As triple-digit temps near local organizations working to keep homeless community safe

IDAHO — Triple-digit temperatures are on the horizon, and it has local nonprofits working fast to protect homeless individuals from the heat.

Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise, said she met with reps from other local resources, CATCH and Corpus Christi House to discuss the resources available.

“A lot of people don't even realize that they're getting sick or they're getting overheated by the sun. This time of year it's really important to have preventative measures ready to help those without homes be able to keep their core temperature down and stay hydrated,” Peterson-Stigers said.

Peterson-Stigers said it will be getting fans from Tates Rent, and Corpus Christi House will use the backside of its property as a shading area.

“We're able to kind of turn on a dime, which is great. The collaboration is great, and we are all working to do the same thing. To keep our friends without homes safe when it's this hot,” she said.

Peterson-Stigers adds CATCH has a homeless outreach team that goes into the community and provides water to people living in their cars and other assistance. She said community members could help as well.

“If you keep water, and sunscreen, and sunhats, if you have stuff like that in your car, and you happen upon someone that looks like they are really struggling if you could just take a second and check on them, see if they do need something,” she said.