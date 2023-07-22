Art Source gallery displays local artists on Saturdays in Boise, hoping to connect art and community

BOISE, Idaho — Just off the corner of 15th and Grove Streets on Saturday morning, you could see two artists doing their work.

They are a part of a program put on by the Boise art source gallery in which local artists come to show off their work and try to connect with their community.

“I think we wanted to reach out to the community and try to let them know what we’re about," Norma Penchansky Glasser, a member of the gallery, told Idaho News 6. "It’s always interesting to see the process that an artist goes through."

"Art's personal," said Tegwin Matenaer, an artist from Kuna.

She was painting a landscape of a blue river cutting through an orange and red rock formation.

She says she loves to paint because she likes to capture things that might not be the same in the future.

“In painting, I honestly believe you travel back into time into that place," Matenaer said. "Rocks are heritage and history, they change from gazillions of years."

The other artist featured on Saturday was a jeweler named Liz Warner. She crafts art from gemstones and works them into jewelry.

“I realized the beauty is already there," Warner said about working with rocks. "You just have to pull it out. you just see it then you create whatever shape you want.”

She says becoming a part of the Boise art community was one of the best things she could have done for her art career and herself.

“This has really boosted my confidence, working with these other artists because they’re really supportive," Warner said. "It’s been great, I’m just so happy I made the connection and got into the studio."

For more information on the art source gallery programs, visit their website here.

