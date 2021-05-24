Watch
Art & Roses returning to Julia Davis Park this year

Posted at 3:45 PM, May 24, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Art & Roses is returning to Julia Davis Park after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The outdoor art show is hosted by the Idaho Centennial Group of Boise and artists from all over the valley will be showing and selling their original fine art pieces. Over 60 local artists will be at the park this year.

A percentage of the sales proceeds will be donated to the Julia Davis Rose Garden. A Facebook post says there will be COVID-19 safety precautions in place and to plan to use an electronic form of payment.

Art & Roses is happening on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Julia Davis Park. For more information, click here.

