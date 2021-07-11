Art piece adds a new, pink ‘tree’ to the City of Trees

This article was written by Autumn Robertson with BoiseDev.

The public art piece “Gentle Breeze” in the park at 11th St. and Idaho St is complete.

The shiny pink tree has features that make the leaves move in the breeze and it has swings for people to enjoy making it an interactive art piece.

“It presents itself as a tree on top of a hill,” Karl LeClair with City of Boise’s Arts & History Department previously said. “Again we are looking at the same scale berm. It creates some height and a natural pedestal for the artwork to sit on. (It includes) a tree on top of the hill with swings. There are full-scale park bench swings. The tree is 23 feet high and will provide some shade in the time it takes the other trees in the park to mature.”

The City of Boise recently named the park the tree sits in for Cherie Buckner-Webb. Bucker-Webb is a fifth-generation Idahoan and the first Black woman to serve in the Idaho legislature.

The art piece is from artist Matthew Mazzotta.

The park isn’t yet open but crews continue to wrap up work.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said a second art piece would be installed. Only the Gentle Breeze installation is planned.

