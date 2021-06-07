Arson suspected in Idaho theme park roller coaster fire

ATHOL, Idaho — Authorities suspect an arsonist set a wooden roller coaster on fire in an overnight blaze at a northern Idaho theme park.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silverwood Theme Park near the town of Athol at about 1:30 am Saturday to find one of the roller coasters on fire. A fire extinguisher was used to put out the blaze.

An initial investigation indicated someone snuck into the park after it had closed and set fire to one of the roller coaster’s wooden supports.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who might have information about the case to step forward.