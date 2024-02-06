Arson suspected after Castle Hills park playground burns down

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a playground fire at Castle Hills Park they believe may have been set intentionally.

Early in the morning on Feb. 6, Boise Fire responded to a large playground fire on the 5000 block of N. Eugene St.

Fire crews were able to successfully extinguish the flames, but not before the playground equipment was burned beyond repair.

Boise Police officers were called to investigate the scene after an initial assessment led the Fire Crews to consider that the fire may have been set intentionally.

“This is a very disappointing situation, and we are working closely with Boise Police, Boise Fire, and the city’s Risk and Safety team on next steps,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “The playground is insured, but we anticipate the clean-up and costs to replace the equipment will be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Boise Parks and Recreation will keep the community informed on the timeline for a replacement of the playground as officers continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.