Arson suspect of Downtown dumpster fires arrested

BOISE, Idaho — This morning Boise Police officers arrested Brandon Fowler following an investigation into several recent fires in the downtown area.

BPD and Boise Fire responded to just over 10 fires in the past two weeks, five of them being today.

Many of the fires were in dumpsters, trash cans or trash piles. Thanks to a quick response from first responders, each of the fires was stopped before leading to injuries or the destruction of nearby buildings.

Causing the most damage was one of the fires this morning that was in a dumpster adjacent to an occupied hotel on the 1600 block of W. Main Street.

When first responders arrived, the flames had moved to the wall of the building. Boise Fire personnel were able to quickly put out the fire before it spread to the rest of the building.

Several responding officers from patrol were also able to quickly deploy into the area where they located and detained the suspect.

Following further investigation, the suspect was identified as 42 year-old Brandon Fowler. Fowler was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.