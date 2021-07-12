Watch
Arrests possible if evacuation orders ignored in huge blaze

Uncredited/AP
In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation flames from the Jack Fire burn along Oregon 138 near Steamboat, about 40 miles east of Roseburg, Ore. July 7, 2021. A 14-mile stretch of North Umpqua Highway is closed between Steamboat and Slide Creek due to the Jack Fire, that began Monday, July 5. 2021 (Oregon Department of Transportation via AP)
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 11:10:45-04

MEDFORD, Ore. — Sheriff’s deputies in southern Oregon may start arresting people who refuse to heed evacuation orders issued because of a large, growing wildfire that threatens two small towns.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Bootleg fire grew to around 231 square miles (598 square kilometers) by Sunday afternoon. The blaze is burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land north of Sprague River and Beatty, about 290 miles (467 kilometers) southeast of Portland, Oregon.

The fire is 0% contained. Fire managers on Sunday extended a Level 3 evacuation zone to unincorporated Beatty, with a population of around 120 people.

Level 3 evacuations mean residents must leave immediately.

