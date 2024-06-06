Arrest warrant signed for Idaho man allegedly involved in January 6 US Capitol insurrection

RATHDRUM, Idaho — An arrest warrant has been released for a Kootenai County man for his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

According to court documents, an FBI Special Agent has found probable cause to arrest Ronald John Cloutier from Rathdrum, Idaho, finding it likely that he violated federal law by knowingly entering a restricted facility with the intent to impede government processes.

In the documents, the agent cites both video footage and pictures from the Capitol insurrection, as well as cell phone data to place Cloutier at the building in restricted areas including the Senate Wing while lawmakers were certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Cloutier is not the first from Idaho to be charged in relation to January 6th. Back in 2021, Josiah Colt from Boise plead guilty to breaching the Capitol and obstructing a congressional proceeding. In late 2023, Theo Hanson of Nampa was arrested and charged for his actions during the insurrection. In total, more than 1200 people have been charged with crimes in connection to the breach of the US Capitol.