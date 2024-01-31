Watch Now
Armed suspect in custody after CodeRED in Boise’s north end

Boise Police
A.J. Howard
Boise Police
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 23:39:54-05

BOISE, Idaho — One man is behind bars after a 45-minute standoff with Boise Police on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were responding to a call related to a suspicious vehicle when the adult male suspect reportedly ran from officers and hid in a backyard shed on the 2200 block of Hill Road.

Officers say they could see the suspect was armed with a gun, so a CodeRED alert was sent asking nearby residents to shelter in place, while a Crisis Negotiation Team negotiator along with a K9 officer and a drone were called to the scene.

After about 45 minutes, the suspect came out and was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, a firearm was located by officers in a nearby business parking lot and evidence indicates it was dropped by the suspect as he was fleeing.

The suspect was arrested and charges are pending.

